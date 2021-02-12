Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bollard Group LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $117.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

