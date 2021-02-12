Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

