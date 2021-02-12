Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

