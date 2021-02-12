Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,309,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,545. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC lowered Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.51.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.