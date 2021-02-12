Borge Hald Sells 78,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $3,449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,547,460 shares in the company, valued at $68,444,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $6,360,558.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23.

Shares of MDLA opened at $45.25 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after buying an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

