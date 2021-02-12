BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

