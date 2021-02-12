BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.85-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

