Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.61. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 136,589 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

