Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 13,690,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 6,659,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

BORR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Borr Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 167,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 981,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

