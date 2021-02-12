bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ING Group upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

