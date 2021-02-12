Braime Group PLC (BMTO.L) (LON:BMTO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Braime Group PLC (BMTO.L) (LON:BMTO) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48). Approximately 90 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

The company has a market cap of £9.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,927 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,766.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29.

About Braime Group PLC (BMTO.L) (LON:BMTO)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

