Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NYSE BDN opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

