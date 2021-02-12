Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Santander upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BAK opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Braskem has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.