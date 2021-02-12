Bread Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded up 66.8% against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $29,617.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01125281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.25 or 0.05689762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.