Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 586,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

