Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in January

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BCAUY opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Brilliance China Automotive has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

