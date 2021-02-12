Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.48.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 98,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

