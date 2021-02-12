BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.8% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 317,836 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,938,000 after buying an additional 260,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

