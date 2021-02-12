BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.