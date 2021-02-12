BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,188 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

