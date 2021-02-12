BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,049 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $54.92 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

