BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 465 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

