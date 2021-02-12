British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.11

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $412.11 and traded as high as $473.10. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at $468.10, with a volume of 2,436,172 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 412.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.64%.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,225.

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

