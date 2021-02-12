Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 106,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.