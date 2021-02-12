Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.36. 3,881,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,092,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

