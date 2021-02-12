Brokerages Anticipate Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 248,927 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

