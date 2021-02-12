Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $27,238,869. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.45. 586,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

