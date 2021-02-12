Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

