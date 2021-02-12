Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report $58.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $59.10 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthStream.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 204,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HealthStream by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

