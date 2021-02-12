Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 67,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

