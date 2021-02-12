Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 114,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 103.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTX opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

