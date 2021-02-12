Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 106.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Tricida by 55.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tricida by 42.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

TCDA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 8,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

