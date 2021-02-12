Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.