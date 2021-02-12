Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 118,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

