Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. 2,446,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,438. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

