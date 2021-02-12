Brokerages Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

MDVL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80. MedAvail has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.20.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.