Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $146.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.60 million. PetIQ posted sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $762.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $773.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $930.37 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $952.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 15,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PetIQ by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

