Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 21,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 108,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,476. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.