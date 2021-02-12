Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

