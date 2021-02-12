Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $197.91

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

AMP traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $218.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,177. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

