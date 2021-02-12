Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $84.46

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -626.54 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

