Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$25.18

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.19. 726,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.58 and a 12 month high of C$32.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.