Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

CWB opened at C$28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

