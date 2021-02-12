Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

