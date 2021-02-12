Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. 2,974,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

