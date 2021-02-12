Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

BIP opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

