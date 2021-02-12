Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the January 14th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.67 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

