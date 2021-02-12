Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$29.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.55. The company has a market cap of C$16.25 billion and a PE ratio of -79.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

