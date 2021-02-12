BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the January 14th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $17.44 on Friday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTRS. William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides payment cycle management and automated invoice-to-cash solutions for businesses and customers. The company offers Quantum Invoicing, an integrated invoicing solution that automates and accelerates invoice delivery; Quantum Payments, a payment solution that accept payments automatically through different channels; Quantum Cash Application that helps users to make payments automatically; managed eAdoption program; and professional services.

