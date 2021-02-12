Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Trading 10.3% Higher

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $492.03 and last traded at $492.03. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.31.

About Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF)

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

